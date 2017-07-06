Ammo for sale - 7mm WSM, .300 WBY, 270 WSM, 25-06

I have a lot of premium ammo I no longer have any use for that I'd like to see. All prices include shipping, if you want me to break up a caliber PM me an offer and we'll talk. Will trade for/towards a good tripod, HOG/PIG saddle, Sig Rangefinder, or other items. All partial boxes contain empty brass.
25-06 ($80 for all)
Hornady Superperformance 117 gr SST – 16rds
Win 115 gr Ballistic Silvertip – 17 rds
Fed 117 gr Gameking BTSP – 16 rds
Nosler 100 gr Partition – 16 rds
270 WSM ($30 for all)
Barnes VOR-TX 140 gr TSX BT – 14 rds
Federal 130 gr Trophy Copper – 5 rds (14 pieces brass)
300 WBY ($190 for all)
Weatherby Ultra-Velocity 180 gr Soft Point – 20 rds
Nosler Trophy Grade 210 gr ABLR – 57 rds ($71 a box on Midway)
HSM 185 gr Berger Hunting VLD – 18 rds (Norma brass) ($62 a box on Midway)
7mm WSM ($160 for all)
Winchester Powermax Bonded – 100 rds PHP