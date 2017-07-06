Ammo for sale - 7mm WSM, .300 WBY, 270 WSM, 25-06



25-06 ($80 for all)

Hornady Superperformance 117 gr SST – 16rds

Win 115 gr Ballistic Silvertip – 17 rds

Fed 117 gr Gameking BTSP – 16 rds

Nosler 100 gr Partition – 16 rds



270 WSM ($30 for all)

Barnes VOR-TX 140 gr TSX BT – 14 rds

Federal 130 gr Trophy Copper – 5 rds (14 pieces brass)



300 WBY ($190 for all)

Weatherby Ultra-Velocity 180 gr Soft Point – 20 rds

Nosler Trophy Grade 210 gr ABLR – 57 rds ($71 a box on Midway)

HSM 185 gr Berger Hunting VLD – 18 rds (Norma brass) ($62 a box on Midway)



7mm WSM ($160 for all)

Winchester Powermax Bonded – 100 rds PHP





