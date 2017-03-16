Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
American Rifle Company M10 Scope Rings
American Rifle Company M10 Scope Rings
03-16-2017, 03:37 PM
Bighorn191
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2011
Posts: 73
American Rifle Company M10 Scope Rings
34mm x 24mm (low) height rings; excellent condition/no scuffs or marks on them.
$140 shipped. PM me for payment/shipping details.
