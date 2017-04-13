Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Other Stuff For Sale
Reload this Page 25% AR500 Targets Easter Sale!
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

25% AR500 Targets Easter Sale!
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-13-2017, 05:25 PM
SPONSOR
  
Join Date: Aug 2006
Location: Columbia, MO
Posts: 1,470
25% AR500 Targets Easter Sale!
Through Monday I've got 25% going on for all AR500 targets and mounts. US Mill Certified Steel with hardness specs available, cut on a waterjet so the edges are as hard as the center, etching is done with a waterjet as well and is extremely durable.

Use "springsteel" at checkout: AR500 Targets & Mounts Archives &ndash; MK Machining

T-Post mounts simply slide on a standard T-Post and hang the target springloaded at a 15* angle, they ring like a bell!

Want custom targets? We can do that as well if the quantity is sufficient.








Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-13-2017, 06:24 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: North Carolina
Posts: 954
Re: 25% AR500 Targets Easter Sale!
Your code is not recognized when checking out.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 04-13-2017, 08:37 PM
SPONSOR
  
Join Date: Aug 2006
Location: Columbia, MO
Posts: 1,470
Re: 25% AR500 Targets Easter Sale!
I'm a dummy. Use "eastersteel", I changed my mind to a more relevant code and posted it wrong. Will amend my first post.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Remington PTG truing mandrels.. | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:13 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC