Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Other Stuff For Sale
Reload this Page 2017 Elite Tempo
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

2017 Elite Tempo
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-20-2017, 11:32 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Oregon
Posts: 358
2017 Elite Tempo
RH 29" draw 70 lb limbs
Brown riser realtree camo limbs
Almost new. very nice bow
Will throw in a trophy ridge react v5 5 pin sight
To sweeten the deal

$700 tyd lower 48 if Paypal you cover fees
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
2017 Elite Tempo-img_0669.jpg   2017 Elite Tempo-img_0670.jpg  

2017 Elite Tempo-img_0672.jpg  
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« 150 qt Pelican Cooler for sale | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:59 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC