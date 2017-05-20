Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Other Stuff For Sale
2017 Elite Tempo
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
2017 Elite Tempo
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
05-20-2017, 11:32 PM
Yotebuster
Silver Member
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Oregon
Posts: 358
2017 Elite Tempo
RH 29" draw 70 lb limbs
Brown riser realtree camo limbs
Almost new. very nice bow
Will throw in a trophy ridge react v5 5 pin sight
To sweeten the deal
$700 tyd lower 48 if Paypal you cover fees
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
150 qt Pelican Cooler for sale
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
07:59 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC