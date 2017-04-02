     close
2016 Hoyt Defiant 30
02-04-2017
Boise, Idaho
2016 Hoyt Defiant 30
I bought this bow new in November of 2016. It is a 70 lb RH bow realtree max 1 pattern. It is in immaculate shape. Only reason I am selling is because I aquired another Bow. I would like to get 700 for it with matching stabilizer PM for pics
Thanks
