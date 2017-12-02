Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
02-12-2017, 11:56 AM
BrodynIdaho
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Hayden
Posts: 179
2 Tripods
Vortex Summit SS-P with Vortex Bino Uni-daptor. Like new. $130 shipped tyd for both.
Vanguard ABEO 243AT with Panhead. Used a couple times at the range. $125 shipped tyd.
Can text pics if interested. Thank you.
