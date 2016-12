2 Kuiu packs Brand new Ultra 6000 bag and suspension with large waist belt.

Icon Pro 5200 complete pack. Used one hunt. Perfect condition no rips,snags, or stains. Comes with two hip belt pockets. Frame is Tall and waist belt is Large.



Price includes shipping in Conus only, will not ship to Canada.



Posted elsewhere as well so time stamp will determine who gets it if there is more than one offer.



$550 Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger