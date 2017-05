150 qt Pelican Cooler for sale I have a very nice (read very well cared for) Pelican 150 qt cooler for sale. Tan; An AWESOME cooler for a hunting camp and quartered out meat from game; I don't go every year so this a GREAT cooler that needs more use. $480.00



I live in Northern Kentucky so shipping might be a challenge. IF you HAVE to have it shipped we'll just have to work the deal out offline. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger