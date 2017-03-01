Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
10 boxes New Norma Match .308 Win 168gr Sierra MK
01-03-2017, 08:57 PM
Jpterry
Junior Member
Join Date: Feb 2016
Posts: 19
10 boxes New Norma Match .308 Win 168gr Sierra MK
NIB Norma Match .308 Win 168gr Sierra MK
$220 shipped.
My rifle likes 175gr better.
