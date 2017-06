Zr delta 6.5 brake ( formerly known as alamo four star I have a zr delta brake for sale this company was formerly called alamo four star and this brake ranked #1 in recoil reduction in a muzzle brake shootout done by precision rifle blog . It is 6.5 caliber with 5/8 x 24 threads. I paid $150 plus shipping but will take $140 shipped Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger