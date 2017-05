XLR element chassis for savage SA w/ bottom bolt release This is an XLR Element chassis for a savage short action with bottom bolt release, chassis is in great shape doesn't have any dings in it, I'll include AI 5rd mag and atlas rail. Asking 520 plus shipping goes for 650 plus shipping new plus an 8 week wait!

Contact me via PM for texting pictures or leave number below in a reply.