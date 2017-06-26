Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



XLR chassis for Stiller .408 (1.6)
Unread 06-26-2017, 04:16 PM
Join Date: Nov 2011
Posts: 29
XLR chassis for Stiller .408 (1.6)
Used for about 15 rds. Has the extreme butt stock and a 5" bipod rail. light scuffs on the forend, tang area has been relieved for the cocking piece with a mill. Will Cerakote for $100 more.
$700 shipped OBO.

