Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
XLR chassis for Stiller .408 (1.6)
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
XLR chassis for Stiller .408 (1.6)
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
06-26-2017, 04:16 PM
Servicerifle1
Junior Member
Join Date: Nov 2011
Posts: 29
XLR chassis for Stiller .408 (1.6)
Used for about 15 rds. Has the extreme butt stock and a 5" bipod rail. light scuffs on the forend, tang area has been relieved for the cocking piece with a mill. Will Cerakote for $100 more.
$700 shipped OBO.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Shilen dgr action
|
WTS proof research .224 carbon blank
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
07:12 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC