X-Caliber .243/6mm heavy bull sporter contour barrel 27" Spiral flutes 6 flutes
Unread 02-11-2017, 12:00 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2016
Location: Kuna, ID
Posts: 51
X-Caliber .243/6mm heavy bull sporter contour barrel 27" Spiral flutes 6 flutes
New .243/6mm contour blank. Can be finished off under 27" 1:7 twist rate 6r. .750 at 26"
$320 shipped

Would look at trades for 6.5 barrel in same contour
Last edited by Martinmc1; 02-11-2017 at 12:12 PM. Reason: More info
Unread 02-11-2017, 02:04 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Montana
Posts: 159
Re: X-Caliber .243/6mm heavy bull sporter contour barrel 27" Spiral flutes 6 flutes
I'll take it
Unread 02-11-2017, 02:22 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2016
Location: Kuna, ID
Posts: 51
Re: X-Caliber .243/6mm heavy bull sporter contour barrel 27" Spiral flutes 6 flutes
SPF
