Wtt/wts: xlr tactical lite buttstock
Unread 02-13-2017, 07:37 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Alabama
Posts: 38
Wtt/wts: xlr tactical lite buttstock
I am looking to sell or trade a brand new xlr stock assembly. The only thing I don't have is the castle but ($3 part everywhere). I can send pics to anyone who wants them. Has at style cheekpiece. Not much different than normal. Let me know. I am looking for $135 obo shipped or to trade for:

Adm recon 30mm 20 or 30 Moa mount.
Really any 30mm adm recon mount, or similar 30mm mounts.
Or a nice set of 30mm rings

Or trade towards swfa 3-15 ffp or weaver tactical 3-15

Any questions email estes640@gmail.com
