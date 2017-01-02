Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
02-01-2017, 05:10 PM
bohunk85
Bronze Member
Join Date: Apr 2012
Posts: 49
WTT/WTS MDT HS3 Rem Mod 7
MDT HS3 Remington Model 7 chassis
Includes Hogue grip, fde and black polymer sides
Magazine not included
$350 shipped Conus
Trades - 6br lapua brass, Lapua 6.5 123 gr Scenar
Posted Elsewhere
«
