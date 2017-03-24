Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
03-24-2017, 11:20 PM
pburton
Gold Member
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Reno, NV
Posts: 504
WTT/WTS Bartlein 6.5 barrel
I have a Bartlein 6.5mm 1:8 twist SS blank. #3 contour 27". Will finish at 26". Looking to trade for similar quality and contour barrel in 7mm 1:9 twist or 30 caliber 1:9 or 1:10 twist Or sell for $325 shipped
