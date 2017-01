WTT... Right hand actions for Left hand actions.... Savage... Since I shoot left handed , and own two factory savage 110 rifles with right hand actions, that I don't want to use for any builds.... I was wondering if anyone has any lefty actions that they might trade for these righties . Both are small shank... 243 and a 30-06. I'd rather trade for large shank... but small shank will work as well.





Thanks....Dan