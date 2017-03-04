Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTT Remington S/A bottom metal for L/A
WTT Remington S/A bottom metal for L/A
04-03-2017, 12:43 AM
fatjake
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 73
WTT Remington S/A bottom metal for L/A
Like brand new matte finish S/A bottom metal
Complete setup with box, spring and follower
Want to trade for L/A setup
