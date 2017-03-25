Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
WTT Rem700 LA Mag bolt for standard LA bolt.
WTT Rem700 LA Mag bolt for standard LA bolt.
#
1
03-25-2017, 01:16 AM
LRSickle
Gold Member
Join Date: Jun 2009
Location: Afognak Island, Alaska
Posts: 599
WTT Rem700 LA Mag bolt for standard LA bolt.
I have a complete flat-black Rem700 LA bolt with a magnum bolt face. It doesn't look like it's been cycled much and has no over-pressure pitting on the face. I need a complete LA standard bolt for a 280AI build. Stainless or black, I don't care.
