WTT Rem700 LA Mag bolt for standard LA bolt.
Unread 03-25-2017, 01:16 AM
Join Date: Jun 2009
Location: Afognak Island, Alaska
WTT Rem700 LA Mag bolt for standard LA bolt.
I have a complete flat-black Rem700 LA bolt with a magnum bolt face. It doesn't look like it's been cycled much and has no over-pressure pitting on the face. I need a complete LA standard bolt for a 280AI build. Stainless or black, I don't care.
