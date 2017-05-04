Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


WTT Rem 700 S/A bottom metal for same in LA
Unread 04-05-2017, 08:15 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Southern Indiana
Posts: 15
WTT Rem 700 S/A bottom metal for same in LA
I have a new take off rem 700 matte bottom metal, box, spring and follower and would like to trade for same in LA. Stainless is preferred but would take either. Thanks!
