WTT New Stiller TAC338 for a TAC408 action I have a new Stiller TAC338 action with lug and 20 MOA rail that I'd like to trade for a 1.45" TAC408 action. I would possibly be open to trading for other 375/408 Cheytac actions as well. I already have a 338 Lapua to test muzzle brakes with so I'm trying to build a 375 Cheytac or a Improved version for testing as well.