WTT MDT LSS Rem 700 SA for the same for Tikka T3 Like the title says, I have a mint condition MDT LSS for Remington 700 short action that I would like to trade for the same chassis for a Tikka T3 short action. If you have one you would like to trade, let me know. Mine is black. I couldn't care less if yours is black or FDE. No, I don't wish to sell at this time. If that changes, I will start a separate thread.