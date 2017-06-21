Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS: XLR Carbon chassis w/folder
06-21-2017, 10:45 PM
nad1967
Gold Member
Join Date: Feb 2005
Posts: 645
WTS: XLR Carbon chassis w/folder
XLR Carbon for Rem 700 SA/RH
NIB, never used. Has 15" forend and rail for bipod attachment... action screws included and factory box.
Includes folder mechanism w/short tube.
$875 shipped
