WTS: XLR Carbon chassis w/folder



NIB, never used. Has 15" forend and rail for bipod attachment... action screws included and factory box.



Includes folder mechanism w/short tube.



$875 shipped



XLR Carbon for Rem 700 SA/RHNIB, never used. Has 15" forend and rail for bipod attachment... action screws included and factory box.Includes folder mechanism w/short tube.$875 shipped