WTS: WWI 1918 BAR & 1911 Magazine Belt. WWI 1918 BAR & 1911 Magazine Belt. Appears to be unissued and in Excellent +++ condition. Marked "LONG 7-18".



Great for Bar, M14/M1A, FAL and or AR 10 Magazines and two 1911 magazines.



Price is $135.00 shipped.



















