Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
WTS: WWI 1918 BAR & 1911 Magazine Belt.
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
WTS: WWI 1918 BAR & 1911 Magazine Belt.
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-17-2017, 03:15 PM
md66948
Bronze Member
Join Date: Sep 2012
Posts: 48
WTS: WWI 1918 BAR & 1911 Magazine Belt.
WWI 1918 BAR & 1911 Magazine Belt. Appears to be unissued and in Excellent +++ condition. Marked "LONG 7-18".
Great for Bar, M14/M1A, FAL and or AR 10 Magazines and two 1911 magazines.
Price is $135.00 shipped.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
WTT Rem 700 SA Magpul Hunter for MDT chassis
|
F/S Mauser barrel
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
07:38 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC