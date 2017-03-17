Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


WTS: WWI 1918 BAR & 1911 Magazine Belt.
03-17-2017
WTS: WWI 1918 BAR & 1911 Magazine Belt.
WWI 1918 BAR & 1911 Magazine Belt. Appears to be unissued and in Excellent +++ condition. Marked "LONG 7-18".

Great for Bar, M14/M1A, FAL and or AR 10 Magazines and two 1911 magazines.

Price is $135.00 shipped.









