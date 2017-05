WTS/WTT: Troy Folding Battle Sight Set (Front/Rear) Troy Industries Folding Battle Sights - M4 style front/rear with black finish. *They've been mounted to an AR-15, lightly used, and are in perfect condition (albeit, a little dusty).



Location: *Cary, NC.

Condition: *Excellent. *No blemishes, as good as new.

Trades: *Magpul MBUS Pro Flip-up Sights (front/rear)

Price: * $150 shipped (will ship the same day payment is received).

Payment methods: *Cash, check, money order (USPS, Walmart MoneyGram, etc.)



