WTS/WTT Manners EH1 Elite Carbon Rem 700 long I have a brand new never worked on eh1 I want to sell $625 Would consider trades for Manners eh2, eh3 or T model stocks with the carbon shell similar to this one.



EH1 Elite tac carbon shell Swamp camo

Remington 700 L/A inlet

Proof Research Sendero light barrel inlet

Badger M5 DBM inlet with aluminum pillars installed

Badger rail up front with flush cup in it

rear bottom flush cup

1in decelerator pad installed at 13.75 lop

32.1 oz the way it sets Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger