WTS/WTT: Magpul SA 700 hunter stock w/ DBM I am looking to sell a black Hunter 700 SA stock with the optional dbm. Stock will come with a 10rd magpul aics SA mag.



I would like to trade for a fixed ar15 style stock.



Magpul prs

Luth Ar MBA-1

XLR Stock



Stock is in great shape and has no visible flaws, has barely been used.



Thanks,

Ryan



I am asking $215 Shipped obo