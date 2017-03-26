Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
WTS/WTT: Magpul SA 700 hunter stock w/ DBM
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
WTS/WTT: Magpul SA 700 hunter stock w/ DBM
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-26-2017, 02:59 PM
estes640
Bronze Member
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Alabama
Posts: 45
WTS/WTT: Magpul SA 700 hunter stock w/ DBM
I am looking to sell a black Hunter 700 SA stock with the optional dbm. Stock will come with a 10rd magpul aics SA mag.
I would like to trade for a fixed ar15 style stock.
Magpul prs
Luth Ar MBA-1
XLR Stock
Stock is in great shape and has no visible flaws, has barely been used.
Thanks,
Ryan
I am asking $215 Shipped obo
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
McMillan Remington Hunter Stock
|
McMillan A3 700 sporter stock Shor action
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
07:55 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC