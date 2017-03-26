Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


WTS/WTT: Magpul SA 700 hunter stock w/ DBM
Unread 03-26-2017, 02:59 PM
WTS/WTT: Magpul SA 700 hunter stock w/ DBM
I am looking to sell a black Hunter 700 SA stock with the optional dbm. Stock will come with a 10rd magpul aics SA mag.

I would like to trade for a fixed ar15 style stock.

Magpul prs
Luth Ar MBA-1
XLR Stock

Stock is in great shape and has no visible flaws, has barely been used.

Thanks,
Ryan

I am asking $215 Shipped obo
