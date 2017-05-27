Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
WTS or WTT 7mm Bartlein 3b fluted
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
WTS or WTT 7mm Bartlein 3b fluted
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
05-27-2017, 10:01 AM
remcraz
Gold Member
Join Date: Sep 2008
Location: MAX MEADOWS, VA.
Posts: 578
WTS or WTT 7mm Bartlein 3b fluted
Want to sell or trade Bartlein straight fluted 7mm 3b contour 1-9 twist 26 in finish length. Want to trade for 7mm Bartlein or Brux Sendero contour 1-9 or 1-8 twist that will finish at least 26in
Thanks
-----430.00 Shipped---
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Swaro/FAL/AK/Ruger/MSAR/Misc. Items
|
Hardy Rifle Eng. Carbon Fiber 6.5x47 small shank
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
05:47 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC