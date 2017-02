WTS Win Model 70 SA Hogue stock with FN DBM bottom metal I don't post here too often but am a regular over on the big cast bullet forum.....



Had this on an FN PBR and switched to a McMillan. It's like new. Safe queen. As the title says, comes with the factory FN DBM bottom metal and a mag for 308 Win. These have pillars from the factory. This will fit on any short action Winchester 70 (with claw extractor) and mag should work with the family of 308 cartridges.



Need $125 shipped. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger