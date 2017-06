WTS-win compact featherweight parts

I have these parts left over after removing the action from this new .308 compact Featherweight(13"LOP & 20" bbl), The stock has a ding , other than that it is very nice, bottom metal is as new . The bbl has a "skid" where the bbl vise scored it during removal, it would need to be reblued or cerakoted to be real nice again, but other than that it is like new in that it has only had about 20rds thru it as part of the break-in . I am asking $225 shipped for all three pieces .