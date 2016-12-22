     close
WTS - Tikka T3x stock
Unread 12-22-2016, 10:45 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: SE Florida
Posts: 79
WTS - Tikka T3x stock
Hello,

I want to sell new take off Tikka T3x Varmint stock and bottom metal with one 223 mag. Its brand new with stickers still on.
$115 shippe, discrete pp (f&f or add 3%) or usps mo.

Thanks for looking,

Lou
