WTS: Tikka T3 GRS stocks. One Berserk and one laminated varmint I have two right handed GRS stocks I'd taken off of a couple of T3s. These will fit both T3s and T3x models. Both are in excellent/like new condition. I'll include the factory bottom metals (actually composite/polymer) with both stocks in addition to the action screws. $500 shipped insured to the lower 48 for the Berserk and $600 shipped insured for the varmint. Thank you.