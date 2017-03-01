     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page Wts tc dimension 223 barrel, clip and bolt
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Wts tc dimension 223 barrel, clip and bolt
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-03-2017, 09:32 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2013
Posts: 19
Wts tc dimension 223 barrel, clip and bolt
I have a new Thompson Center 223 barrel that I would like to sell. The clip and stock filler and bolt are included. All items are brand new never installed or fired. I sold my Dimension rife so these need to go. Entire set $300 shipped to lower 48.

Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « WTB: Boyd's Tacticool/Pro Varmint for Savage 93r17 | Glock 23 barrel and mags »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:34 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC