WTS - Super-size, custom, aluminum rifle case

Super-size, custom, aluminum rifle case
Custom, heavy industrial construction, aluminum rifle case by Americase - https://www.americase.com/
Dimensions:
Exterior 77 x 20.5 x 9 (plus 1 on length and width for wheel protrusion) will fit, barely, into the regular length beds of many full size pickups (check yours to be sure)
Interior 73.25 x 17.75 x 2 (innermost opening with the 2 thick center foam removed, all other foam pieces are glued in place)
Weight approximately 67# (bathroom scale)
Construction features:
> .080 thick aircraft aluminum sheet
> (3) recessed spring-back handles see example here (https://www.americase.com/images/pag..._case_open.jpg
)
> (4) heavy latches with hasps see example link just above. Please note that both the handles and latches are stand-alone units, riveted into recesses, not the much cheaper-to-provide small pieces riveted into stamped recesses as shown in their gun case section of their website
> (8) heavy, metal, industrial corner caps
> (2) 33 long sections of piano hinge, riveted in place
> (2) large bumpers at the wheel end to allow the case to stand upright
> (2) heavy straps to support the top when open
> 1 of heavy, closed-cell, polyethylene foam inside the entire aluminum structure (top, bottom, and ends)
> 2 of soft, light charcoal foam in each of the top and bottom sections
> 2 of heavy, closed-cell, polyethylene foam in the center removable, what would be cut to the shape of your firearm(s)
> Heavy, lipped, rubber seal at the interface between the top and bottom sections
> ¼ thick rubber top sheet/protective cover, added by seller (needs to be professionally glued in place if it is to be retained currently held in place by the provided but inadequate adhesive backing, reinforced by packing tape)
Condition basically new with the addition of the rubber sheet protector; no dents or scratches. Never used, never even configured to a specific rifle or rifles.
Why I/m selling excess to my current needs (all my current and in-process builds either have folding or removable buttstocks or the barreled action stores side-by-side with the chassis/stock).
$745 plus, if applicable, shipping (from 90277 Redondo Beach, CA). Payment by check or MO, pickup/shipment after payment clears my bank.