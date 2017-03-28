WTS - Super-size, custom, aluminum rifle case



Custom, heavy industrial construction, aluminum rifle case by Americase - https://www.americase.com/



Dimensions:



Exterior  77 x 20.5 x 9 (plus 1 on length and width for wheel protrusion)  will fit, barely, into the regular length beds of many full size pickups (check yours to be sure)



Interior  73.25 x 17.75 x 2 (innermost opening  with the 2 thick center foam removed, all other foam pieces are glued in place)



Weight  approximately 67# (bathroom scale)



Construction features:



> .080 thick aircraft aluminum sheet



> (3) recessed spring-back handles  see example here ( https://www.americase.com/images/pag..._case_open.jpg )



> (4) heavy latches with hasps  see example link just above. Please note that both the handles and latches are stand-alone units, riveted into recesses, not the much cheaper-to-provide small pieces riveted into stamped recesses as shown in their gun case section of their website



> (8) heavy, metal, industrial corner caps



> (2) 33 long sections of piano hinge, riveted in place



> (2) large bumpers at the wheel end to allow the case to stand upright



> (2) heavy straps to support the top when open



> 1 of heavy, closed-cell, polyethylene foam inside the entire aluminum structure (top, bottom, and ends)



> 2 of soft, light charcoal foam in each of the top and bottom sections



> 2 of heavy, closed-cell, polyethylene foam in the center  removable, what would be cut to the shape of your firearm(s)



> Heavy, lipped, rubber seal at the interface between the top and bottom sections



> ¼ thick rubber top sheet/protective cover, added by seller (needs to be professionally glued in place  if it is to be retained  currently held in place by the provided but inadequate adhesive backing, reinforced by packing tape)



Condition  basically new with the addition of the rubber sheet protector; no dents or scratches. Never used, never even configured to a specific rifle or rifles.



Why I/m selling  excess to my current needs (all my current and in-process builds either have folding or removable buttstocks or the barreled action stores side-by-side with the chassis/stock).



ELR Researcher, Endowment Member NRA and Life Member CRPA

webmaster@elr-resources.com

www.elr-resources.com

Not a commercial business.

ELR - anything shorter is point blank.



Unlimited Range Shooters Association (URSA) Facilitator

webmaster@unlimitedrange.org

www.unlimitedrange.org

Not a commercial business.

URSA - competition starts at 2000 yards!



