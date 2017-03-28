Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page WTS - Super-size, custom, aluminum rifle case
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTS - Super-size, custom, aluminum rifle case
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-28-2017, 12:54 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2009
Posts: 771
WTS - Super-size, custom, aluminum rifle case
Super-size, custom, aluminum rifle case

Custom, heavy industrial construction, aluminum rifle case by Americase - https://www.americase.com/

Dimensions:

Exterior  77 x 20.5 x 9 (plus 1 on length and width for wheel protrusion)  will fit, barely, into the regular length beds of many full size pickups (check yours to be sure)

Interior  73.25 x 17.75 x 2 (innermost opening  with the 2 thick center foam removed, all other foam pieces are glued in place)

Weight  approximately 67# (bathroom scale)

Construction features:

> .080 thick aircraft aluminum sheet

> (3) recessed spring-back handles  see example here (https://www.americase.com/images/pag..._case_open.jpg)

> (4) heavy latches with hasps  see example link just above. Please note that both the handles and latches are stand-alone units, riveted into recesses, not the much cheaper-to-provide small pieces riveted into stamped recesses as shown in their gun case section of their website

> (8) heavy, metal, industrial corner caps

> (2) 33 long sections of piano hinge, riveted in place

> (2) large bumpers at the wheel end to allow the case to stand upright

> (2) heavy straps to support the top when open

> 1 of heavy, closed-cell, polyethylene foam inside the entire aluminum structure (top, bottom, and ends)

> 2 of soft, light charcoal foam in each of the top and bottom sections

> 2 of heavy, closed-cell, polyethylene foam in the center  removable, what would be cut to the shape of your firearm(s)

> Heavy, lipped, rubber seal at the interface between the top and bottom sections

> ¼ thick rubber top sheet/protective cover, added by seller (needs to be professionally glued in place  if it is to be retained  currently held in place by the provided but inadequate adhesive backing, reinforced by packing tape)

Condition  basically new with the addition of the rubber sheet protector; no dents or scratches. Never used, never even configured to a specific rifle or rifles.

Why I/m selling  excess to my current needs (all my current and in-process builds either have folding or removable buttstocks or the barreled action stores side-by-side with the chassis/stock).

$745 plus, if applicable, shipping (from 90277  Redondo Beach, CA). Payment by check or MO, pickup/shipment after payment clears my bank.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
WTS - Super-size, custom, aluminum rifle case-img_1587-cropped.jpg   WTS - Super-size, custom, aluminum rifle case-img_1592-cropped.jpg  

WTS - Super-size, custom, aluminum rifle case-img_1595-cropped.jpg   WTS - Super-size, custom, aluminum rifle case-img_1600-cropped.jpg  

__________________
ELR Researcher, Endowment Member NRA and Life Member CRPA
webmaster@elr-resources.com
www.elr-resources.com
Not a commercial business.
ELR - anything shorter is point blank.

Unlimited Range Shooters Association (URSA) Facilitator
webmaster@unlimitedrange.org
www.unlimitedrange.org
Not a commercial business.
URSA - competition starts at 2000 yards!

Endowment Member NRA & Life Member CRPA
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« For Sale - PT&G Stealth Bottom Metal | Looking for weatherby mark 5 stock »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:58 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC