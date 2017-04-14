WTS / stocks for Remington 700 rifles I've got for sale . Some after market stocks . And some take off stocks. Pictures are available. Just send you cell number to 205-757-7981



1) McMillan BDL , RH , short action, heavy barrel channel, woodland camo , aluminum pillars, 2 sling studs and 1 bypod stud.

$600.00 plus shipping. No 3 mouth wait.



2) Bell&Carlson XCR tactical stock. RH, short action, Heavy barrel channel, OD Green w /black web color, 2 sling studs, 1 stud for bypod. $275.00 plus shipping



3) Remington 700, RH, long action, black, BDL, new take off stocks. $35.00 plus shipping.