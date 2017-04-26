WTS Shilen Barrel, #3 Sporter in .308 Win Shilen Barrel, #3 Sporter, 1-10 twist, Stainless Steel, Cerakoted, finished to 25 inches long, fitted to a Remington 700 action with a standard width recoil lug, chambered in .308 Winchester. A total of 500 rounds fired. $325 shipped to the lower 48. USPO money order only please.



Shots bugholes with 175 gr GMM. I loaded 165 gr Speer SPBT and killed two Caribou with this barrel on a Long Action Remington 700 ADL. Rebuilt the rifle into 7mm Rem Magnum to use the length of the action. Selling to fund a Prairie Dog trip.



