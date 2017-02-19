Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page WTS--Savage "RUM" Large Shank Long Action
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTS--Savage "RUM" Large Shank Long Action
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-19-2017, 04:44 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Sun City, Arizona
Posts: 289
WTS--Savage "RUM" Large Shank Long Action
i got this from gun shop used some time back, sold the stock and barrel and hoped to build long range hunting rifle in 300RUM. after health problems and paying my "Primary Blood Suckers" i doubt the hunt will ever happen and i will be destined to shooting targets only. so i offer up my good condition Savage "large shank, long action" in blue/black finish.
the good points are, it has a pretty smooth action and bluing is good.
the bad points are, there is some blemish and scraping on top of the receiver where the mounting screws are located, (the screw holes are good, i mounted some mounts and torqued them to 20 inch pounds per EGW). i did not see this when i bought it(covered up by scope mounts). the other is the right bolt rail inside the action has a piece that is missing, doesn't seem to affect bolt travel or smoothness, just want to disclose all i know about the action.
i think the pics show all very well and if you need more pics i would be happy to send them to your email. i don't do texts since i'm still on ancient cell phone.

first posted "I WILL TAKE IT" gets it! $435 shipped to your FFL.





ETA--this is listed on other forums as well!
__________________
Everyone has a right to be stupid. Some just abuse the privilege.
Last edited by devildogandboy; 02-19-2017 at 05:48 PM.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« WTS PTG Aluminum Rem 700 SA Oberndorf Bottom Metal (BDL) BLACK | Magpul BAD Lever (Battery Assist Lever) »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:54 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC