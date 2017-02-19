WTS--Savage "RUM" Large Shank Long Action

the good points are, it has a pretty smooth action and bluing is good.

the bad points are, there is some blemish and scraping on top of the receiver where the mounting screws are located, (the screw holes are good, i mounted some mounts and torqued them to 20 inch pounds per EGW). i did not see this when i bought it(covered up by scope mounts). the other is the right bolt rail inside the action has a piece that is missing, doesn't seem to affect bolt travel or smoothness, just want to disclose all i know about the action.

i think the pics show all very well and if you need more pics i would be happy to send them to your email. i don't do texts since i'm still on ancient cell phone.



first posted "I WILL TAKE IT" gets it! $435 shipped to your FFL.











ETA--this is listed on other forums as well! i got this from gun shop used some time back, sold the stock and barrel and hoped to build long range hunting rifle in 300RUM. after health problems and paying my "Primary Blood Suckers" i doubt the hunt will ever happen and i will be destined to shooting targets only. so i offer up my good condition Savage "large shank, long action" in blue/black finish.the good points are, it has a pretty smooth action and bluing is good.the bad points are, there is some blemish and scraping on top of the receiver where the mounting screws are located, (the screw holes are good, i mounted some mounts and torqued them to 20 inch pounds per EGW). i did not see this when i bought it(covered up by scope mounts). the other is the right bolt rail inside the action has a piece that is missing, doesn't seem to affect bolt travel or smoothness, just want to disclose all i know about the action.i think the pics show all very well and if you need more pics i would be happy to send them to your email. i don't do texts since i'm still on ancient cell phone.first posted "I WILL TAKE IT" gets it! $435 shipped to your FFL.ETA--this is listed on other forums as well! __________________

Everyone has a right to be stupid. Some just abuse the privilege. Last edited by devildogandboy; 02-19-2017 at 05:48 PM .