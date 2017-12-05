WTS savage actions Savage center feed gloss blued short action. 308 bolt head. Accutrigger. Small shank. Large bolt knob. Comes as-shown. A little wear on bolt knob. $320 shipped.



Savage center feed gloss blued short action. 308 bolt head. Accutrigger. Small chank. Small bolt know. Comes as-shown. A little wear where the bases were mounted. $320 shipped.



Savage stagger feed stainless long action. Magnum bolt head. Accutrigger. Small shank. Comes with attached magazine box, follower and spring; trigger guard; action screws; recoil lug; barrel nut. Has some thread locker on top where bases were attached. Ships to your ffl from private seller. Can ship from my ffl to your ffl for extra $30 fee. $365 shipped. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



