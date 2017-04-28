Location: So Cal

WTS: Safe Clean Out - Rifle and AR Parts



NOTE: Will post prices later tonight.....super busy at work. However, if you see something you like and want to PM a reasonable offer, I will likely accept it.



Rifle Parts/Accessories:



1. Ken Farrel 20 MOA Rail for R700 L/A – 2 total



2. Ken Farrel 1” Low Rings



3. Timney Win M70 Trigger in original package (Item #410)



4. R700 X-Mark Trigger



5. Win M70/FN SPR DBM for L/A w/ Blind Magazine for .308/.260 and action screws – Both are Brand New in Original packaging



6. Tikka T3x Stock, DBM, and Magazine for S/A (.308/6.5 Creed/similar) – Take off new and never used



7. Stocks:



a. H-S Precision Pro-Series 2000 M24 A1 Tactical Stock for R700 L/A BDL – has been bedded w/ aluminum pillars installed w/ channel for Douglas #2, but can be opened up - ($349 new) - SPF



b. Win M70 L/A – Original Wood stock – very good shape but has been in the field





AR15/10 Parts Accessories:



1. LaRue RISR in OD Green (BNIB)



2. New TROY Micro Folding Battle Sights – Black



3. DPMS .308 Stripped Upper Receiver w/ forward assist and ejection port cover – NEW ($193 at Brownells)



4. Complete PSA original single stage trigger – New



5. AR15 Spring and buffer set – 3 total



6. YHM Low Profile Gas Block for .750 (clamp style with two set screws) – Part #: YHM-9384



7. Noveske NSR Keymod Rail Covers - Black



8. Magpul OD Green Trigger guard

Will provide individual pics upon request. Provide a full money back guaranty if product is not as described. Thanks!