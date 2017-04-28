Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS: Safe Clean Out - Rifle and AR Parts
04-28-2017, 04:38 PM
WTS: Safe Clean Out - Rifle and AR Parts
WTS: Safe Clean Out - Rifle and AR Parts-img_2003.jpg

NOTE: Will post prices later tonight.....super busy at work. However, if you see something you like and want to PM a reasonable offer, I will likely accept it.

Rifle Parts/Accessories:

1. Ken Farrel 20 MOA Rail for R700 L/A – 2 total

2. Ken Farrel 1” Low Rings

3. Timney Win M70 Trigger in original package (Item #410)

4. R700 X-Mark Trigger

5. Win M70/FN SPR DBM for L/A w/ Blind Magazine for .308/.260 and action screws – Both are Brand New in Original packaging

6. Tikka T3x Stock, DBM, and Magazine for S/A (.308/6.5 Creed/similar) – Take off new and never used

7. Stocks:

a. H-S Precision Pro-Series 2000 M24 A1 Tactical Stock for R700 L/A BDL – has been bedded w/ aluminum pillars installed w/ channel for Douglas #2, but can be opened up - ($349 new) - SPF

b. Win M70 L/A – Original Wood stock – very good shape but has been in the field


AR15/10 Parts Accessories:

1. LaRue RISR in OD Green (BNIB)

2. New TROY Micro Folding Battle Sights – Black

3. DPMS .308 Stripped Upper Receiver w/ forward assist and ejection port cover – NEW ($193 at Brownells)

4. Complete PSA original single stage trigger – New

5. AR15 Spring and buffer set – 3 total

6. YHM Low Profile Gas Block for .750 (clamp style with two set screws) – Part #: YHM-9384

7. Noveske NSR Keymod Rail Covers - Black

8. Magpul OD Green Trigger guard
Will provide individual pics upon request. Provide a full money back guaranty if product is not as described. Thanks!
04-28-2017, 05:00 PM
Re: WTS: Safe Clean Out - Rifle and AR Parts
I'll take the hs precision stock. Sending pm.
