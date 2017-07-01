     close
WTS - Remington X-Mark Pro Trigger
Unread 01-07-2017, 04:33 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Prosser, WA
Posts: 84
WTS - Remington X-Mark Pro Trigger
For sale is a lightly used X-Mark Pro trigger off of a Remington 700. I have not messed with it at all, it is still at the factory settings. Please look at the pictures to make sure its what you want. $25 shipped. Thanks





