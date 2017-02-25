WTS/ Remington take off stocks Cleaning out closet of Remington take off stocks

All stocks fit Remington 700 rifles



Long action/ RH camo factory BDL stock $45.00



Long action/ RH BDL black factory stock $35.00



Short action/ RH BDL LTR heavy bbl stock painted od green $200.00



Bell and Carlson XCR tactical short action RH heavy barrel stock od green with black web. $250.00



Hogue over molded RH short action heavy barrel BDL stock $40.00



All stocks are plus shipping. Pictures are availible. Just text me your cell number to 205-757-7981