WTS/ Remington take off stocks
Unread 02-25-2017, 05:05 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 128
WTS/ Remington take off stocks
Cleaning out closet of Remington take off stocks
All stocks fit Remington 700 rifles

Long action/ RH camo factory BDL stock $45.00

Long action/ RH BDL black factory stock $35.00

Short action/ RH BDL LTR heavy bbl stock painted od green $200.00

Bell and Carlson XCR tactical short action RH heavy barrel stock od green with black web. $250.00

Hogue over molded RH short action heavy barrel BDL stock $40.00

All stocks are plus shipping. Pictures are availible. Just text me your cell number to 205-757-7981
Unread 02-25-2017, 10:39 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 128
Re: WTS/ Remington take off stocks
The LTR stock is SPF.
