WTS: Remington Short Action .470 Bolt Face
Unread 04-29-2017, 03:18 PM
Join Date: Jul 2016
Posts: 72
WTS: Remington Short Action .470 Bolt Face
I have a an older Remington short action .470 bolt face for sale with factory 22-250 sporter barrel on it. This rifle was purchased new in 1997 if my memory serves me correctly and is in very good condition. For someone starting a build, great action to start with. The barrel is a hammer too. Shot it up till this year. 50 gr vmax over varget was basically one hole at 100 yds. Probably 500 rounds through action and barrel. Had a trigger job done on it and it is very light but now has some creep in it that needs to be adjusted out. These older triggers are good.

Asking 325.00 shipped from ME TO YOUR FFL

Easiest way to get me is text at 210 two six two 7416, text me if you want pics.

Thanks for looking.
