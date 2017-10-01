     close
WTS: Remington 700 X-Mark Pro Nickel Trigger
Unread 01-10-2017, 12:42 AM
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Utah
Posts: 14
WTS: Remington 700 X-Mark Pro Nickel Trigger
Up for sale is a brand new take off Remington 700 X-Mark Pro trigger with nickel controls. Took this off of my 700 action, never even fired it.

Price is $50 shipped via USPS. Payment with a PayPal 'Friends & Family' or USPS MO is accepted.
