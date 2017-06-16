WTS Remington 700 Trigger, Stock and Mount



Asking $250 shipped USPS MO or PP Gift.





2: Trigger Tech Friction-less trigger for Rem 700. Drop in. used about 300 rounds.



Asking $100 shipped USPS MO or PP gift





3: Rem 700 SA LEUPOLD - MARK 4 PICATINNY BASE Used about 1 year Leupold #59235.

Asking $50 shipped USPS MO or PP gift.





If you would like all items I would sell as a set for $350 Shipped USPS MO or PP gift



