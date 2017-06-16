Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS Remington 700 Trigger, Stock and Mount
06-16-2017
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: Ohio
Posts: 7
WTS Remington 700 Trigger, Stock and Mount
1: For sale is a Magpul Short Action 700 stock with magwell and one magazine. Also included are a M-Lok bipod mount, M-lok QD sling mount and QD Flush cup.

Asking $250 shipped USPS MO or PP Gift.


2: Trigger Tech Friction-less trigger for Rem 700. Drop in. used about 300 rounds.

Asking $100 shipped USPS MO or PP gift


3: Rem 700 SA LEUPOLD - MARK 4 PICATINNY BASE Used about 1 year Leupold #59235.
Asking $50 shipped USPS MO or PP gift.


If you would like all items I would sell as a set for $350 Shipped USPS MO or PP gift

Thanks
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
WTS Remington 700 Trigger, Stock and Mount-hunter-700.jpg   WTS Remington 700 Trigger, Stock and Mount-trigger.jpg  

WTS Remington 700 Trigger, Stock and Mount-rail.jpg  
