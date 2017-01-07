Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS Remington 700 take off stocks
WTS Remington 700 take off stocks
07-01-2017, 08:05 PM
Shooter 69
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 191
WTS Remington 700 take off stocks
I have for sale 2 Remington 700 take off black long action RH stocks.
$45.00 each shipped in the CONUS.
2 Remington 700 take off short action black hogue heavy barrel Right Hand stocks .
$50.00 each shipped in CONUS .
Pictures are available. Text your cell phone number to 205-757-7981
