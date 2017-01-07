WTS Remington 700 take off stocks I have for sale 2 Remington 700 take off black long action RH stocks.

$45.00 each shipped in the CONUS.



2 Remington 700 take off short action black hogue heavy barrel Right Hand stocks .

$50.00 each shipped in CONUS .



Pictures are available. Text your cell phone number to 205-757-7981