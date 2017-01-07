Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS / Remington 700 take off barrels
  #1  
Unread 07-01-2017, 07:50 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 191
WTS / Remington 700 take off barrels
I have for sale several new Remington 700 take off barrels.

1) SS BDL 300 win mag $110.00 shipped in conus.

2) SS BDL 270 Winchester $110.00 shipped in conus.

3) older BDL blued 30-06 $60.00 shipped in conus .

Pictures are available, text your cell number to 205-757-7981
