WTS / Remington 700 take off barrels
WTS / Remington 700 take off barrels
07-01-2017, 07:50 PM
Shooter 69
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 191
WTS / Remington 700 take off barrels
I have for sale several new Remington 700 take off barrels.
1) SS BDL 300 win mag $110.00 shipped in conus.
2) SS BDL 270 Winchester $110.00 shipped in conus.
3) older BDL blued 30-06 $60.00 shipped in conus .
Pictures are available, text your cell number to 205-757-7981
