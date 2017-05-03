Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


WTS- Remington 700 take off barrels
Unread 03-05-2017, 05:50 PM
WTS- Remington 700 take off barrels
I have the following for sale. As with everything else I sell on the forums, if you are not satisfied with the condition, I will refund your money minus the shipping costs.

1- .243 Sporter, 22" matte black, excellent condition. $65 shipped.

2- 7 Rem Mag. Mag sporter, 24" stainless excellent condition. $75 shipped.

3- 7 Rem Mag. Sendero, matte black bore is nice, some finish rubbed off of muzzle end. $75 shipped.

4- .223 Varmint, matte black excellent condition. $85 shipped.

Ad is cross posted. Please pm me or call with any questions.

Tony 970-520-9820
Unread 03-05-2017, 07:44 PM
Re: WTS- Remington 700 take off barrels
Sendero 7 mag barrel is SPF.

Tony.
Fs lone peak fuzion TI Long action mag face | FS: Remington 700 Triggers & AICS Mag
