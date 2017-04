WTS: Remington 700 bottom metal S/A



Pics can be seen at this link:



WTS: Remington 700 bottom metal s/a complete | Free Classifieds | 24hourcampfire I have a new take off from 3-4 years ago Remington 700 BDL bottom metal that is complete with action screws, mag box, spring and follower (came from a 7mm-08) and floorplate. I switched to CDI bottom metal and this has been sitting in my parts box for years. $78 shipped to your door USPS.Pics can be seen at this link: