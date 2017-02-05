WTS Remington 700 6.5 x 284 I have a nice Remington 700 long action 6.5 x 284 I don't shoot anymore. I built it for long range, but shoot a 308 in F class, so I'm going to let this one go to a new home. The rifle has had about 200 rounds fired. Never shot hot. 5 shoot groups at the most.

$1750.00 from me to your FFL.



Here's what it has:

Bartlein stainless varmint contour barrel. 27" from muzzle to recoil lug.

1 in 8 twist.

Timney trigger.

Remington bottom metal,

Tactical bolt knob.

HS Precision stock with dual palm swell.



The action has been trued. Lugs lapped. Cerakoted flat black.



The buyer gets the rifle only. Bipod, scope, and mounts are not included.



All work done by Seth Menold at Zeffer's Weaponry. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



