Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page wts: rem 700 factory reminton barrel in 300 rum (ct)
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

wts: rem 700 factory reminton barrel in 300 rum (ct)
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-07-2017, 01:04 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2013
Location: connecticut
Posts: 452
wts: rem 700 factory reminton barrel in 300 rum (ct)
take off factory remington 700 barrel in 300 rem ultra mag , 26" stainless threaded. .65 at muzzle.
unfired except at factory, great shape

$80 shipped
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Need a .250 holland recoil lug for standard 700 thread | wtb: 338 lapua dies, reamer, barrel. »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:05 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC