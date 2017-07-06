Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
wts: rem 700 factory reminton barrel in 300 rum (ct)
wts: rem 700 factory reminton barrel in 300 rum (ct)
06-07-2017, 01:04 AM
steevo
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2013
Location: connecticut
Posts: 452
wts: rem 700 factory reminton barrel in 300 rum (ct)
take off factory remington 700 barrel in 300 rem ultra mag , 26" stainless threaded. .65 at muzzle.
unfired except at factory, great shape
$80 shipped
